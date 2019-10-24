|
Judith E. Persons, age 74, of Burr Oak, passed away Monday evening, Oct. 21, 2019, at Borgess Medical Center in Kalamazoo.
In accordance with her wishes, cremation has taken place. Friends and family may call from 1-2 p.m. Tuesday at Hackman Chapel of Hackman Family Funeral Homes, 114 S. Nottawa St., Sturgis. A memorial service celebrating the life of Judith E. Persons will begin at 2 p.m. Tuesday. Mr. Larry Wallman will officiate. In honoring what would be Judy's request, attendees are asked to please dress casually, blue jeans and sweatshirts will be more than appropriate. Private interment of the ashes will take place at Sturgis Memorial Gardens in Sturgis.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations would be appreciated, to Sturgis Hospital, 916, Myrtle Ave., Sturgis, MI 49091; or the animal .
Her obituary is also at www.hackmanfamilyfuneralhomes.com, where personal messages of support may be left for the family.
Published in Sturgis Journal on Oct. 25, 2019