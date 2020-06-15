Judith G. Wiley
1946 - 2020
Judith G. Wiley, 73, of Shipshewana, Ind., passed away at 4:44 p.m. Friday, June 12, at her residence. She had been in declining health for the past two years.
She was born Aug. 4, 1946, in Cheboygan, to Edmund L. and Colletta (Fisher) Deroshia. On Sept. 13, 1969, she married Kenneth "Kenny" Wiley in Sturgis. He survives.
In addition to her husband, survivors are a daughter, Stephanie (Paul) North of Goshen, Ind.; two sons, Rodney Wiley of Shipshewana and Matthew (Kassandra) Wiley of White Pigeon seven grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; a brother, Edmund A. (Phyllis) Deroshia of Sturgis; nephews Richard (Mary Anne) Alldredge of Sturgis and John (Pat) Vashaw of Owego, N.Y.; and many other nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; a grandson; a great-granddaughter; three brothers, Albert Deroshia, Arthur "Barney" Vanderhoff, and John "Jack" Vanderhoff; three sisters, Ida (Deroshia) Alldredge, Clara (Vanderhoff) Martin and Ann (Vanderhoff) Pacina.
Judy was a member of Bible Baptist Church, Constantine, where she and her husband were founding members. She enjoyed playing bingo and was a cat-lover, especially for her cat, Midnight.
Visitation is 5-8 p.m. Tuesday, June 16, at Miller-Stewart Funeral Home, 1003 South Main St., Middlebury, Ind. Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, June 17, at the funeral home. Burial will be in White Pigeon Township Cemetery, White Pigeon. Memorials may be given to Wounded Warrior Project.  Online condolences may be offered at millerstewartfuneralhome.com.

Published in Sturgis Journal from Jun. 15 to Jun. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
