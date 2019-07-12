|
Judith Karen Darmofal, age 78, of Colon passed away Wednesday, July 10, 2019, at Borgess Ascension Hospital in Kalamazoo.
Judy was born Aug. 21, 1940, in Toledo, Ohio, a daughter of the late Harry and Dorothy (Kemming) Hasty.
In 1958, Judy married George Brittingham. In 1963, she married Raymond J. Darmofal.
She had worked for 13 years at Acorn Building Components in Quincy, worked for Sturgis Schools as a custodian and as a home health care aide for several years.
She had been a member of Colon Lioness Club.
She is survived by three children, Brian (Deborah) Brittingham of Leonidas, Cherie (Rob) Capilla of Maumee, Ohio, and Denise (David) Hurley of Colon; a stepdaughter, Debra (Timothy) Meyer of Toledo, Ohio; a daughter-in-law Kathy (Darmofal) Rakocy of Colon; two brothers, Charles (Tina) Hasty of Toledo and Phillip (Sandy) Hasty of Neapolis, Ohio; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by two sons, Michael Darmofal and Jeff Brittingham; a brother, Dale Hasty; and two great-grandsons, Tucker and Jacob.
The family will receive relatives and friends 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. Tuesday at Schipper Funeral Home in Colon. Funeral services celebrating the life of Judy K. Darmofal will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 17, 2019, at the funeral home, with the Rev. David J. Farrell officiating. Burial will follow at Lakeside Cemetery in Colon.
If desired, memorials may be directed to Colon Rescue Squad. Envelopes are available at the funeral home.
Published in Sturgis Journal on July 13, 2019