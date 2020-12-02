1/
Judith K. Randall
1940 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Judith's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Judith K. Randall, age 80, of Sturgis, passed away Sunday, Nov. 30, 2020, at Ascension Borgess Hospital in Kalamazoo.
She was born Nov. 23, 1940, in Kendallville, Ind., a daughter of the late George and Hutoka Prentice.
Judy was a graduate of Sturgis High School with the class of 1959. On May 26, 196, she married Jerry L. Randall in Sturgis. He preceded her in death July 25, 2013.
She was a homemaker and enjoyed quilting and ceramics.
Surviving are two sons, John (Kim) Randall of Rochester and Todd (Debra) Randall of Three Rivers; two grandchildren, Monte (Sharon) Randall and Nickalas Randall; andfive great-grandchildren, Jade, Natalie, Chloe, Rylie and Aryann.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and her husband.
According to her wishes, cremation has taken place. A celebration of her life will be held at a future date, to be announced.
Her obituary is also at www.hackmanfamilyfuneralhomes.com, where personal messages of support may be left for the family.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sturgis Journal from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved