Judith K. Randall, age 80, of Sturgis, passed away Sunday, Nov. 30, 2020, at Ascension Borgess Hospital in Kalamazoo.
She was born Nov. 23, 1940, in Kendallville, Ind., a daughter of the late George and Hutoka Prentice.
Judy was a graduate of Sturgis High School with the class of 1959. On May 26, 196, she married Jerry L. Randall in Sturgis. He preceded her in death July 25, 2013.
She was a homemaker and enjoyed quilting and ceramics.
Surviving are two sons, John (Kim) Randall of Rochester and Todd (Debra) Randall of Three Rivers; two grandchildren, Monte (Sharon) Randall and Nickalas Randall; andfive great-grandchildren, Jade, Natalie, Chloe, Rylie and Aryann.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and her husband.
According to her wishes, cremation has taken place. A celebration of her life will be held at a future date, to be announced.
