Judith K. Randall, age 80, of Sturgis, passed away Sunday, Nov. 30, 2020, at Ascension Borgess Hospital in Kalamazoo.She was born Nov. 23, 1940, in Kendallville, Ind., a daughter of the late George and Hutoka Prentice.Judy was a graduate of Sturgis High School with the class of 1959. On May 26, 196, she married Jerry L. Randall in Sturgis. He preceded her in death July 25, 2013.She was a homemaker and enjoyed quilting and ceramics.Surviving are two sons, John (Kim) Randall of Rochester and Todd (Debra) Randall of Three Rivers; two grandchildren, Monte (Sharon) Randall and Nickalas Randall; andfive great-grandchildren, Jade, Natalie, Chloe, Rylie and Aryann.She was preceded in death by her parents; and her husband.According to her wishes, cremation has taken place. A celebration of her life will be held at a future date, to be announced.Her obituary is also at www.hackmanfamilyfuneralhomes.com , where personal messages of support may be left for the family.