Judith K. Wood, 78, of Three Rivers, died Thursday, July 18, 2019, at Bronson Methodist Hospital, following an extended illness.
She was born April 6, 1941, in Sturgis, a daughter of H. Russell and Mary (Gross) Lough.
She was a Three Rivers resident for the past 40 years, coming from White Pigeon. She was employed at Continental Can in Three Rovers for 40 years, then by Meijer in Three Rivers. She enjoyed word-search puzzles, Facebook, making baby blankets and, most of all, her family.
She is survived by her children, Christina (Jeffrey) Hays of Sturgis, Dodee (Roger) Mains and Corey Wood of Three Rivers; grandchildren Amy (Chad) Claar, Amber (Jason Hopkins) Claar, Alyse (Jason) Milliman, Sgt. Garrett Claar, Benjamin Wood, Braedyn Claar, Collin Claar, Caleb Claar, Emerson Claar, Calleigh Claar, Jaedyn Milliman, McKade Milliman, Garrett Mains Jr., Avery Milliman, Julie Wood and Christopher Claar; a sister, Susan (Robert) Strawser; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; Sisters Linda Wells, Mildred Shafer, Patricia Papke and Sharon Miller; and a grandson, Ryan Hays.
Visitation is 5-8 p.m .Monday at Farrand Funeral Home in White Pigeon. Services will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, July 23, 2019, at the funeral home, with Pastor Ryan Bibb of Radian Life Church in Sturgis officiating. Interment will follow in White Pigeon Township Cemetery. Donations may be directed to .
Published in Sturgis Journal on July 20, 2019