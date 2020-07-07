1/
Judith M. Beall,
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Judith's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Judith Marilyn Beall, age 72, of Manchester, Tenn., and formerly from White Pigeon and Alamogordo, N.M., left this world June 13, 2020, to go into the arms of her loving LORD.
Judy and Joann (her twin sister) were born July 10, 1947, to Max I and Ruth Elsie (Drange) Swartzell.
She was placed into the care of the Neptune Society, Brentwood, Tenn., for her body to be cremated.
For the full obituary, visit http://obits.dignitymemorial.com/dignity-memorial/obituary.aspx?n=Judith-Beall&lc=1947&pid=196375651&mid=9222142


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sturgis Journal from Jul. 7 to Jul. 8, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved