Judith Marilyn Beall, age 72, of Manchester, Tenn., and formerly from White Pigeon and Alamogordo, N.M., left this world June 13, 2020, to go into the arms of her loving LORD.
Judy and Joann (her twin sister) were born July 10, 1947, to Max I and Ruth Elsie (Drange) Swartzell.
She was placed into the care of the Neptune Society, Brentwood, Tenn., for her body to be cremated.
For the full obituary, visit http://obits.dignitymemorial.com/dignity-memorial/obituary.aspx?n=Judith-Beall&lc=1947&pid=196375651&mid=9222142