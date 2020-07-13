Judith Marie Stepp age 73 of Sturgis, Michigan passed away Thursday evening July 9, 2020 at the home of her son in Sturgis.
She was born September 6, 1946 in Sturgis, Michigan daughter of the late Harlow and June (Neuschaefer) Hanselman.
Judy was a longtime Sturgis. Her early life was spent in Kouts, Indiana where she was a graduate of Kouts High School with the class of 1965.
Judy retired from Walmart in 2010 following 20 years of dedicated employment. She had also worked at 3-D Department Store, Sturgis Molded Products, Parma Tube, Sturgis Public Schools and was currently working part time in the snack bar at the Sturgis Bowl.
Judy enjoyed arts and crafts, yard work and flower gardening taking special pride in her bleeding heart and Lamb's-ear flowers. For several years she volunteered her time with the Relay For Life
program and several children charities. Judy was found true happiness when she was helping others.
She is survived by one son: Timothy Stepp of Sturgis; grandchildren: Kelsey (Joshua) Giggy and Nicolas Stepp both of Sturgis; one brother: Roger (Pauletta) Hanselman of Valparaiso, Indiana and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents and infant sister: Kathy Hanselman.
In accordance with her wishes cremation has taken place. The family will receive friends from 10:00 AM – 12:00 P.M. Thursday at the Hackman Chapel of Hackman Family Funeral Homes, 114 S. Nottawa St., Sturgis, MI 49091, 269-651-2331. Due to COVID-19 restrictions there are only 10 people allowed in the funeral home at any one time all visitors and family members are required to wear a mask. Private services will be held at the funeral home. Private burial of the ashes will take place at the Graceland Township Cemetery in Kouts, Indiana at a later date.
The family suggests those wishing to make a memorial donation in Mrs. Stepp's memory consider the American Cancer Society Relay For Life
2018 Three Rivers, MI, 129 Jefferson Ave. S.E., Grand Rapids, MI 49563.
The obituary is also at www.hackmanfamilyfuneralhomes.com
where we encourage ralatives and friends to share memories and leave condolences for the family.