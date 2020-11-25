1/
Judy A Ford
1944 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Judy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Judy A. Ford, 76, of LaGrange, died Saturday, November 21, 2020 at her residence.

She was born on March 20, 1944, in Auburn, IN to Lawrence and Evelyn (Whitacre) Votrie. On February 1, 1985, she married Gary Ford. He preceded her in death on September 20, 1999.

Private graveside services will be held at Greenwood Cemetery and a Celebration of Judy's life will be planned for a later date. Arrangements by Frurip-May Funeral Home, LaGrange, IN.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sturgis Journal from Nov. 25 to Nov. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Frurip-May Funeral Home
309 W. Michigan Street
Lagrange, IN 46761
(260) 463-3131
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved