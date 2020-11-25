Judy A. Ford, 76, of LaGrange, died Saturday, November 21, 2020 at her residence.



She was born on March 20, 1944, in Auburn, IN to Lawrence and Evelyn (Whitacre) Votrie. On February 1, 1985, she married Gary Ford. He preceded her in death on September 20, 1999.



Private graveside services will be held at Greenwood Cemetery and a Celebration of Judy's life will be planned for a later date. Arrangements by Frurip-May Funeral Home, LaGrange, IN.

