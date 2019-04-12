|
Judy Carole Palazzo, age 77, of Sturgis, passed away unexpectedly Thursday, April 11, 2019, at her home.
She was born March 17, 1942, in Fawn River Township, a daughter of the late Lee and Pauline (Oliver) Kime.
Judy's early life was spent in Sturgis, where she was a graduate of Sturgis High School with the class of 1961. She had lived in Kalamazoo, Minneapolis, Minn., and Chicago, returning to Sturgis in 1996 to care for her father.
Judy was a homemaker and an active member of Holy Angels Catholic Church in Sturgis.
She is survived by a brother, Michael Dane Kime of Jackson; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and a brother, Richard Lee Kime.
The family will receive friends 10-11 a.m. Tuesday at Holy Angels Catholic Church in Sturgis. A Funeral Mass celebrating the life of Judy Palazzo will begin at 11 a.m. Tuesday at the church. The Rev. Father Evelio Ramirez will officiate. A graveside committal will follow the Mass at Woodruff Cemetery in LaGrange County, Ind.
Rosenberg Chapel of Hackman Family Funeral Homes, 807 E. Chicago Road, Sturgis, is entrusted with the arrangements.
The family suggests those wishing to make a memorial donation in Judy's memory consider Holy Angels Catholic Church, 402 S. Nottawa St., Sturgis, MI 49091.
Her obituary is also at www.hackmanfamilyfuneralhomes.com, where personal messages of support may be left for the family.
Published in Sturgis Journal on Apr. 13, 2019