Farrand Funeral Home
300 N. Kalamazoo St.
White Pigeon, MI 49099
269 483-7305
Judy E. Oxender


1951 - 2020
Judy E. Oxender Obituary
Judy E. Oxender, 68, of White Pigeon, died Wednesday, March 25, 2020, at Ascension Borgess Medical Center.
She was born July 13, 1951, in Sturgis, a daughter of Maynard J. and Marilyn I. (Stubig) Edson.
A graduate of Sturgis High School, she lived in White Pigeon, Constantine and Howe, Ind. A lifelong homemaker, she enjoyed her flower garden, puzzles, hummingbirds, country music, flea markets, Tasty Nut Shop in White Pigeon and, most importantly, her family.
She is survived by her son, Matthew (Wendy) Oxender; grandchildren Nicholas and Madison Oxewnder, all of Shipshewana, Ind.; and a brother, Monte Edson of White Pigeon.
She was priced in death by her parents.
Private services will be held at Farrand Funeral Home in White Pigeon, with Pastor Brian Taylor of Union Baptish Church officiating. Interment will be in White Pigeon Township Cemetery.
Floral arrangements are being accepted at the funeral home. Condolences to Matthew Oxender, 207 S. Washington St., White Pigeon MI 49099.
Published in Sturgis Journal on Mar. 27, 2020
