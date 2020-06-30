It saddens us to announce the death of Julia Renee Zimmerman, our Peanut, whose life was taken from her in a horrific automobile accident.
She was born April 6, 2000, and left this earthly world to join God's heavenly home on June 26, 2020
Throughout her 20 years, Julia carried a smile on her face every day, which she shared with everyone around her to make our lives a little brighter. She always wanted everyone around her to be happy. She loved to laugh and joke, spend time with friends and family and travel. Malice was not a part of her character, she loved everyone and everything, especially her little kitten Boo!
Julia marveled at this beautiful world. The oceans, lakes, rivers, beaches and mountains. Her dreams included seeing every corner of the world and interacting with everyone she could meet. We looked forward to seeing those places with her, but with faith we believe she will now be able to realize those dreams and that she will be our guide when we join her in God's hands.
We will cherish the time we were blessed to share with her and will miss her every moment of every day. The family is grateful to have the support and prayers from all who loved her and whose lives she touched.
Surviving are her parents, Jean and Ron Zimmerman; grandparents Michael and Connie Loeffl and Joan Zimmerma; sisters Morgan (Jarrod) Phillips, Keihly Hart-Zimmerman (Cameron Moore/Ryan Hart); uncles Michael and James Loeffl, Steve Zimmerman and great-uncle Benjo Masilungan; aunts Pat and Kay Loeffl, and Kris Zimmerman, Great Aunt: Phyl and uncle Ed Van Kirk; cousins Christopher, Matthew, Jamie, Colin (Heather), Lee (Dave), Jas (Zach); niece Adrianna; nephews Cohen, Cooper and Jaxon; her sweet kitten Boo; and so many loving friends around the world.
She was preceded in death by her Grandpa Papa Bob Zimmerman; great-uncles Anthony Corso and Dick Rosbrough; and great-aunts Jan Corso and Shirley Rosbrough.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, there will be a drive-by visitation to be held 5-8 p.m. July 9, 2020, in front of Sturgis High School, 216 Vinewood Ave. Please show your love and support for Julia and her family by passing by the front of the school in your car. You are welcome to make signs to hold up, wave as you go by or simply pause for a moment in front of her picture. Please do not get out of your vehicle at any time and be courteous to others in line.
A Funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, July 10, 2020, at Holy Angels Catholic Church, with a fellowship to follow at 1 p.m. at Sturgis Elks Lodge. Social distancing will be practiced at both the church and the Elks Lodge, with outdoor areas and mask required.
In lieu of flowers, the family is asking that donations be directed to St. Joseph County Animal Control, P.O. Box 252, Centreville, MI 49032, as Julia loved animals.
Her obituary is also at www.hackmanfamilyfuneralhomes.com, where personal messages of support may be left for the family.
She was born April 6, 2000, and left this earthly world to join God's heavenly home on June 26, 2020
Throughout her 20 years, Julia carried a smile on her face every day, which she shared with everyone around her to make our lives a little brighter. She always wanted everyone around her to be happy. She loved to laugh and joke, spend time with friends and family and travel. Malice was not a part of her character, she loved everyone and everything, especially her little kitten Boo!
Julia marveled at this beautiful world. The oceans, lakes, rivers, beaches and mountains. Her dreams included seeing every corner of the world and interacting with everyone she could meet. We looked forward to seeing those places with her, but with faith we believe she will now be able to realize those dreams and that she will be our guide when we join her in God's hands.
We will cherish the time we were blessed to share with her and will miss her every moment of every day. The family is grateful to have the support and prayers from all who loved her and whose lives she touched.
Surviving are her parents, Jean and Ron Zimmerman; grandparents Michael and Connie Loeffl and Joan Zimmerma; sisters Morgan (Jarrod) Phillips, Keihly Hart-Zimmerman (Cameron Moore/Ryan Hart); uncles Michael and James Loeffl, Steve Zimmerman and great-uncle Benjo Masilungan; aunts Pat and Kay Loeffl, and Kris Zimmerman, Great Aunt: Phyl and uncle Ed Van Kirk; cousins Christopher, Matthew, Jamie, Colin (Heather), Lee (Dave), Jas (Zach); niece Adrianna; nephews Cohen, Cooper and Jaxon; her sweet kitten Boo; and so many loving friends around the world.
She was preceded in death by her Grandpa Papa Bob Zimmerman; great-uncles Anthony Corso and Dick Rosbrough; and great-aunts Jan Corso and Shirley Rosbrough.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, there will be a drive-by visitation to be held 5-8 p.m. July 9, 2020, in front of Sturgis High School, 216 Vinewood Ave. Please show your love and support for Julia and her family by passing by the front of the school in your car. You are welcome to make signs to hold up, wave as you go by or simply pause for a moment in front of her picture. Please do not get out of your vehicle at any time and be courteous to others in line.
A Funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, July 10, 2020, at Holy Angels Catholic Church, with a fellowship to follow at 1 p.m. at Sturgis Elks Lodge. Social distancing will be practiced at both the church and the Elks Lodge, with outdoor areas and mask required.
In lieu of flowers, the family is asking that donations be directed to St. Joseph County Animal Control, P.O. Box 252, Centreville, MI 49032, as Julia loved animals.
Her obituary is also at www.hackmanfamilyfuneralhomes.com, where personal messages of support may be left for the family.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sturgis Journal from Jun. 30 to Jul. 1, 2020.