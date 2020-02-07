|
June A. Stuby, 92, of Centreville, passed away Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, at Birch Meadows in Three Rivers.
She was born June 17, 1927, in Sherman Township, a daughter of Albert and Nettie (Mingus) Pagels. June graduated from Sturgis High School in 1945, then attended Beauty Academy in Battle Creek for two years.
On May 9, 1953, she married Carl J. Stuby in Sherman Township. He preceded her in death Nov. 13, 2015.
June owned her own beauty shop in Centreville for a few years. After marrying Carl, she continued working out of her home. She was a 15-year 4-H leader for Prairie Schooners. June was a member of the Centreville band boosters, St. Paul's Lutheran Ladies Association and Lockport Women's Club. June loved to knit, crochet, sew, garden and do lots of arts and crafts. She adored her grandchildren, always going to their sporting events and band concerts. She was an avid sports fan and loved going to the Centreville High School basketball games.
June is survived by children Ron Stuby of Centreville, Christine (Brad) Hartong of Centreville and Gary (Karen) Stuby, Fort Wayne, Ind.; grandchildren Jason (Heather) Hartong, Adam (Veronica) Hartong, Cheryl (Eric) Byler, Joy Hartong, Joel (Jessica) Hartong, Aaron (Marie) Hartong, Rebecca (Joel) Rouch, Jill (Jason) Gibson, Kim (Danny) Roller and Ben (Elizabeth) Stuby; 28 great-grandchildren; and a sister-in-law, Kathleen Pagels Studeman.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; and siblings Harold (Lovada) Pagels, Lawrence Pagels, Leslie (Ella) Pagels, Dorothy Pagels and Eleanor (Frederick) Marvin.
Relatives and friends will be received 4-8 p.m. Monday at Eley Funeral Home in Centreville. Religious services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home, with Pastor David Grimm, St. Paul's Lutheran Church, officiating. Interment will follow at Prairie River Cemetery, Centreville.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Centreville band, St. Paul's Lutheran Church (Centreville) or Birch Meadows AFC.
Published in Sturgis Journal on Feb. 8, 2020