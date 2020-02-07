Home

POWERED BY

Services
Eley Funeral Homes, Inc. - Centreville - Centreville
235 West Burr Oak Street
Centreville, MI 49032
(269) 467-4115
Resources
More Obituaries for June Stuby
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

June A. Stuby


1927 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
June A. Stuby Obituary
June A. Stuby, 92, of Centreville, passed away Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, at Birch Meadows in Three Rivers.
She was born June 17, 1927, in Sherman Township, a daughter of Albert and Nettie (Mingus) Pagels. June graduated from Sturgis High School in 1945, then attended Beauty Academy in Battle Creek for two years.
On May 9, 1953, she married Carl J. Stuby in Sherman Township. He preceded her in death Nov. 13, 2015.
June owned her own beauty shop in Centreville for a few years. After marrying Carl, she continued working out of her home. She was a 15-year 4-H leader for Prairie Schooners. June was a member of the Centreville band boosters, St. Paul's Lutheran Ladies Association and Lockport Women's Club. June loved to knit, crochet, sew, garden and do lots of arts and crafts. She adored her grandchildren, always going to their sporting events and band concerts. She was an avid sports fan and loved going to the Centreville High School basketball games.
June is survived by children Ron Stuby of Centreville, Christine (Brad) Hartong of Centreville and Gary (Karen) Stuby, Fort Wayne, Ind.; grandchildren Jason (Heather) Hartong, Adam (Veronica) Hartong, Cheryl (Eric) Byler, Joy Hartong, Joel (Jessica) Hartong, Aaron (Marie) Hartong, Rebecca (Joel) Rouch, Jill (Jason) Gibson, Kim (Danny) Roller and Ben (Elizabeth) Stuby; 28 great-grandchildren; and a sister-in-law, Kathleen Pagels Studeman.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; and siblings Harold (Lovada) Pagels, Lawrence Pagels, Leslie (Ella) Pagels, Dorothy Pagels and Eleanor (Frederick) Marvin.
Relatives and friends will be received 4-8 p.m. Monday at Eley Funeral Home in Centreville. Religious services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home, with Pastor David Grimm, St. Paul's Lutheran Church, officiating. Interment will follow at Prairie River Cemetery, Centreville.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Centreville band, St. Paul's Lutheran Church (Centreville) or Birch Meadows AFC.
Published in Sturgis Journal on Feb. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of June's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -