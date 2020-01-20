|
June E. Cline, 98, of Burr Oak, and formerly of LaGrange, Ind., died Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, in Frostproof, Fl.
Mrs. Cline was born June 4, 1921, in LaGrange County, Ind., to Frank N. and Alta L. (Englert) Crowell.
Living most of her lifetime in both LaGrange County and St. Joseph County, Mich., she worked for many years in Sturgis and worked with her husband on the family farm.
June was a member of Plato United Methodist Church and Burr Oak United Methodist Church. She was active at the former LaGrange County Senior Community (now LaGrange County Council on Aging), where she drove people for dialysis and was volunteer of the year for the county. She loved to read, crochet and knit.
On Oct. 8, 1938, in Valentine, Ind., she married Charles L. Cline. He preceded her in death Feb. 5, 2001.
Surviving are a daughter, Twila M. Baldwin of Sturgis; a son, Dean A. (Linda) Cline of Burr Oak; 12 grandchildren; 33 great-grandchildren; 19 great-great-grandchildren; two sisters, Leda King of Traverse City and DeLoris Terpenning of Whitehall; and a brother, Orville Crowell of Lakeland, Fla.
Preceding her in death, along with her husband, were her parents; a son, Paul L. Cline; two great-grandsons, Garrett Cline and Dale Greenside; a great-great-granddaughter, Charlie Rae Deroschia; two sisters, Doris Mae Crowell and Roberta Grubb; and two brothers, Owen Crowell and Dean Crowell.
Funeral services will take place at 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020, at Frurip-May Funeral Home, 309 W. Michigan St., LaGrange, Ind., with the Rev. Mike Antal officiating. Burial will follow at Greenwood Cemetery in LaGrange.
Visitation will take place 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, at the funeral home, and one hour prior to the service on Thursday.
Memorials may be made to .
Published in Sturgis Journal on Jan. 21, 2020