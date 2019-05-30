|
Karen Kaye Broadworth, age 77, of Sturgis, passed away Wednesday afternoon, May 29, 2019, at Thurston Woods Village in Sturgis.
She was born April 22, 1942, in Mishawaka, Ind., a daughter of the late Arden W. and Gladys (Holtzapple) Paxton.
Karen resided most of her life in Sturgis and attended Sturgis High School.
She retired from Owens Illinois Inc. in Constantine following several years of dedicated employment. She also had worked at Harter Corporation in Middlebury, Ind.
She was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Sturgis. She enjoyed gardening and attending to her flowers and had a very kind heart for animals. Karen loved time with her family especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren.
She is survived by two daughters, Stephanie (Randy Gibson) Pleasant and Roxanna (David) Munn, both of Sturgis; a son, David (Paula) Gilbo II of Tennessee; eight grandchildren, Jeremy (Amanda) Wooster, Joshua (Sarah) Wooster, Alvin Wooster Jr., Haley (Steve) Palmer, Holly Jo (Sam) Fittro, Zani (Rusty) Northrop, Emily Sparrow and Simon Smith; 22 great-grandchildren; a sister, Barbara Frohriep of Sturgis; a brother, Arden "Bud" Paxton of Sturgis; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; a daughter, Teresa Smith; and a sister, Beverly Gunthorpe.
In accordance with her wishes, her body was gifted to the University of Michigan Medical School. The family will receive friends noon-1 p.m. Wednesday at Trinity Lutheran Church in Sturgis. A memorial service celebrating the life of Karen Kaye Broadworth will begin at 1 p.m. Wednesday at the church. The Rev. Calvin Kolzow will officiate. Private burial of the ashes will take place at a later date at Oak Lawn Cemetery in Sturgis.
Hackman Chapel of Hackman Family Funeral Homes, 114 S. Nottawa St., Sturgis, is entrusted with the arrangements.
The family suggests those wishing to make a memorial donation in Karen's memory consider Trinity Lutheran School, 406 S. Lakeview Ave., Sturgis, MI 49091.
Her obituary is also at www.hackmanfamilyfuneralhomes.com, where personal messages of support may be left for the family.
Published in Sturgis Journal on May 31, 2019