Karen Lynette Napier, 56, of Sturgis, died Tuesday, March 10, 2020, as the result of a single-car accident on U.S. 12 west of Sturgis.
The family will receive friends 10-11 a.m. Saturday, March 21, 2020, at the church.
A celebration of life service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 21, 2020, at Messiah Lutheran Church, 2955 E 700 S, Wolcottville, Ind. Burial will follow at Woodland Cemetery in Wolcottville. Young Family Funeral Home, Wolcottville Chapel, Wolcottville, is assisting the family with arrangements.
