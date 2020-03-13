Home

POWERED BY

Services
Young Family Funeral Home
100 Cemetery Rd
Wolcottville, IN 46795
(260) 854-2251
Resources
More Obituaries for Karen Napier
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Karen L. Napier

Send Flowers
Karen L. Napier Obituary
Karen Lynette Napier, 56, of Sturgis, died Tuesday, March 10, 2020, as the result of a single-car accident on U.S. 12 west of Sturgis.
The family will receive friends 10-11 a.m. Saturday, March 21, 2020, at the church.
A celebration of life service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 21, 2020, at Messiah Lutheran Church, 2955 E 700 S, Wolcottville, Ind. Burial will follow at Woodland Cemetery in Wolcottville. Young Family Funeral Home, Wolcottville Chapel, Wolcottville, is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in Sturgis Journal on Mar. 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Karen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -