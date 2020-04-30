|
|
Karly A. Bingaman, age 19, of Three Rivers, died April 28, 2020, from injuries sustained in an automobile accident.
She was born Jan. 19, 2001, in Sturgis. Karly attended Sturgis and Centreville schools, graduating in 2019 from Centreville High School, where she was a member of the cheerleading team. Karly had worked at Little Caesars, Subway and currently at American Axle. Karly loved life, especially her family and friends.
Surviving are her grandparents William and Krystal Bingaman; her mother, Leslie (Brandon) Schoolcraft; brothers Haidin Schoolcraft, Nicki Bingaman, Jordin Bingaman and Bentley Schoolcraft, and a sister on the way; great-grandmother Beulah Bingaman; aunts Jessica (Mike) Dentler and Tracy (Chris) Speelman; uncle Shane (Loretta) Bingaman; and many cousins and relatives.
She was preceded in death by her daughter, Ava Wood, on Nov. 13, 2018; her father, Michael Oakley; great-grandparents Alden (Bing) Bingaman, Ronald and Janice Modert; and cousin Alyssa Speelman.
Family services will be held at a later date. Interment will be in Prairie River Cemetery, Centreville. Memorial contributions may be directed to March of Dimes. Arrangements are being handled by Eley Funeral Home in Centreville. Online messages may be left for the family at www.eleyfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Sturgis Journal on May 1, 2020