Katherine E. Swartzentruber, 93, of LaGrange and formerly of Shipshewana, Ind., died Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019, at Miller's Merry Manor in LaGrange.
She was born Oct. 20, 1925, in Van Buren Township (LaGrange County), Ind., to Ira and Eva (Kline) Swartzentruber.
Katherine spent all her life in the Shipshewana area. She was a member of Scott United Methodist Church, joining the church in 1944. She was a very active member of the church by serving as a Sunday school teacher, trustee and as a historian, celebrating the 175th anniversary in 2009 and 180th anniversary in 2014.
She attended Scott High School and graduated in 1943.
Katherine worked as the parts manager of Weaver and Lingg International Harvester Company from 1944-1963. She was a bus driver for Westview School Corporation from 1963-1997, driving students for 34 years. She also worked as the store manager for Hostetler Hardware in Shipshewana from 1968-1997.
She gave 43 years of service to LaGrange County as a member of the board of directors from 1967-2010.
In 2002, Katie moved to Country Crossing in Shipshewana. There, she served on the association board, as well as being an officer for six years.
Surviving Katie are her brother, Gordon (Margaret) Swartzentruber of LaGrange, Ind.; two nieces, Lisa Tjarks of Howe, Ind., and Diane Goynea of Churubusco, Ind.; two great-nephews; Adam Tjarks and Seth Tjarks both of Howe, Ind.; a great-niece, Brooke (Mike) Richardson of Mongo, Ind.; and a great-great niece, Sunshine Richardson.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Funeral services for Katherine will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019, at Scott United Methodist Church, with the Rev. Christopher White officiating.
Burial will take place in Riverside Cemetery, Howe, Ind.
A viewing will be held 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019, at Frurip-May Funeral Home, 309 West Michigan St., LaGrange, Ind.
Memorials may be given in Katie's memory to Scott United Methodist Church.
Online condolences may be submitted to the family at www.fruripmayfuneralhome.com
