Katherine (Kay) Meek, age 79, of Sturgis, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019, at Bronson Methodist Hospital in Kalamazoo.
Kay was born Dec. 31, 1939, in Battle Creek, a daughter of the late Oliver A. and Opal K. (Blowers) Parlin.
Kay had lived all er life in St. Joseph County, graduating from Colon High School with the class of 1958.
On March 5, 1983, she married Clinton Meek in Sturgis.
Kay worked for 18 years for Ross Laboratories, retiring in 1998.
She was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church in Sturgis, and had enjoyed traveling, camping and the out of doors.
She is survived by her husband, Clint Meek of Sturgis; three sons, Bradley (Cathy) Norris of Leonidas, Timothy (Karen) Norris of Colon and Shane (Lisa) Norris of Fulton; a daughter-in-law, Robin Norris of Burr Oak; stepchildren Toni Suckey of Sturgis, Tonya (Neil) Farling of Edwardsburg and Theresa Meek of Port Orchard, Wash.; 11 grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; four step-grandchildren; a step-great-grandchild; two brothers, Ralph (Shirley) Parlin of Leonidas and Gary Parlin of Sarasota, Fla.; and several nieces and nephews.
Kay was preceded in death by a son, Lynn Norris; a brother, Oliver Parlin Jr.; and a grandson, Steven M. Norris.
The family will receive relatives and friends 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. Friday at Schipper Funeral Home in Colon. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, at St. John's Lutheran Church in Sturgis, with the Rev. Darin Warnecke officiating. Cremation will follow, with entombment of ashes at Fort Custer National Cemetery in Augusta. If desired, memorials may be made in memory of Kay to est Michigan Cancer Center, 200 N. Park St., Kalamazoo, MI 49007; or St. John's Lutheran Church. Envelopes are available at the funeral home. Online condolences may be left at Schipperfuneralhome.com.
Published in Sturgis Journal on Nov. 13, 2019