Katherine Sue Layman, age 61, of Sturgis, passed away early Saturday morning, March 21, 2020, at Ascension Borgess Hospital in Kalamazoo.
She was born Jan. 12, 1959, in Midland, a daughter of Harold and Joyce (Kushmaul) Buchanan. She had resided in Sturgis for the past 20 years, coming from Mio.
On Nov. 5, 1988, she married Rhonald Layman at Tripoint Church of God in Mio.
Katherine was a dedicated wife, mother and homemaker. She loved cooking and enjoyed crafts and time with children.
She is survived by her loving and dedicated husband of 31 years, Rhonald; a daughter, Katie Layman of Sturgis; a son, Christopher Layman of Sturgis; her father, Harold Buchanan of Mio; two sisters and six brothers; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her mother.
In accordance with her wishes, cremation has taken place. A celebration of Kathy's life will be held in Mio at a later date, to be announced.
Hackman Chapel of Hackman Family Funeral Homes of Sturgis is entrusted with the arrangements.
Memorial donations would be appreciated to the family, c/o Rhonald Layman, 321 S. Clay St., Sturgis, MI 49091.
Her obituary is also at www.hackmanfamilyfuneralhomes.com, where personal messages of support may be left for the family.
Published in Sturgis Journal on Mar. 24, 2020