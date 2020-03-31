|
|
Katherine (Troyer) Schlabach, age 72, passed away peacefully Tuesday, March 31, 2020, at Bronson Methodist Hospital.
She was born April 1, 1947, in Kansas, a daughter of Reuben and Mattie (Miller) Troyer. On June 10, 1965, she married Marvin J. Schlabach in Sturgis. She will be celebrating her 73rd birthday today in heaven with her Heavenly Father and loved ones who preceded.
She attended Radiant Life Church in Sturgis. She loved her husband and family, laughing and playing marbles and enjoyed being outdoors in the sunshine.
She is survived by her husband; three children, Ruby (Randy) Miller of Sturgis, Jeff Schlabach of Austin, Texas, and Beth (Bob) Miller-James of Sarasota, Fla.; five grandchildren, Kasie (Ryan) Renfrow of White Pigeon, James Miller of Sarasota, Alexander (Abby) Miller of Sarasota, Adam Miller of Sturgis and Brielle Miller of Sarasota; seven siblings, Sue Cole of Colon, Mary (Lonnie) Miller of Tennessee, Harry (Rose) Troyer of Burr Oak, Moe (Ruth) Troyer of Mendon, J.R. (Sue Marie) Troyer of Centreville, Ann Hostetler of Colon and Marty (Dave) Chiddister of Colon; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; and a brother, David Troyer.
Cremation will take place and a memorial service will be held at a later time. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to .
Published in Sturgis Journal on Apr. 1, 2020