|
|
Katheryn Faye Lytle, age 85, of Sturgis, passed away Thursday, March 12, at her home.
She was born June 19, 1934, in Mendon, a daughter of the late Lloyd and Pauline (Katz) Kuhlman.
Kathy resided in the Sturgis and Mendon area her entire life and was a graduate of Mendon High School with the class of 1951. On May 19, 1956, she married Charles Lytle in Mendon.
Kathy had been employed by Kirsch Company, Borgert's Bakery and Kmart, all in Sturgis. Her true calling in life was being the incredible wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and homemaker. She was a longtime active member of First Baptist Church in Sturgis and enjoyed gardening, knitting and playing cards. Kathy was happiest when she was feeding friends and family.
Kathy is survived by her loving and dedicated husband of 63 years, Charles Lytle; a son, David (Kim) Lytle of Sturgis; two daughters, Diane (Tim) Marks of Sturgis and Michelle "Mickey" (Chris) Bechill of Lowell; seven grandchildren, Katheryn "Katie" Marks of Sturgis, Ryan (Abby) Lytle of Beaumont, Texas, Mary (Reid) Rains of South Hutchinson, Kan., Anna (Clayton) Wonsetler of Hutchinson, Kan., Kristyna (Skyler) Nauta of Dowagiac, Hannah Bechill of Lowell and Christian Bechill of Lowell; and a great-granddaughter, Madison Lytle of Beaumont, Texas.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Lloyd and Pauline (Katz) Kuhlman; and a brother, Maurice Kuhlman.
The family will receive friends 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. Monday, March 16, at Hackman Chapel of Hackman Family Funeral Homes, 114 S. Nottawa St., Sturgis. Funeral service celebrating the life of Katheryn F. Lytle will be held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, March 17, at First Baptist Church in Sturgis. The Rev. Matt Taylor will officiate. A graveside committal will follow the service at Lakeside Cemetery in Colon. Friends and family are invited to return to First Baptist Church following for a light luncheon and fellowship.
The family suggests those wishing to make a memorial donation in Mrs. Lytle's memory consider First Baptist Church, 1050 E. Chicago Road, Sturgis, MI 49091.
Her obituary is also at www.hackmanfamilyfuneralhomes.com, where personal messages of support may be left for the family.
Published in Sturgis Journal on Mar. 13, 2020