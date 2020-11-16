1/1
Kathleen L. Smith
1946 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kathleen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kathleen Louise Smith, age 74, of Sturgis, passed away early Monday morning, Nov. 16, 2020, at her home.
She was born Feb. 12, 1946, in Hillsdale County, a daughter of the late Clifford and Genevieve (Booth) Spence.
Kathleen resided most of her life in Sturgis and was a graduate of Sturgis High School with the class of 1964.
She retired from Kirsch Company in Sturgis following many years of dedicated employment. In her early years, she worked as a waitress at Patterson's Supper Club in Sturgis.
She was a member of St. John's Episcopal Church in Sturgis. Kathleen enjoyed collecting birdhouse ornaments, computer gaming and loved time with family, especially her grandchildren.
She is survived by a daughter, Christy Lynn (Dave) Anana of Snohomish, Wash.; a son, Phillip (Kelly) Smith of Berkley; four grandchildren, Jacob Smith, Madeleine Smith, Isabelle Anana and Eden Anana; a brother, Richard Spence of Chicago; a sister, Diane (Fred) Hooks of Hillsdale; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; a sister, Patricia Presdorf; and two brothers, Thomas Spence and Gerald Spence.
In accordance with her wishes, cremation has taken place. Due to the current conditions of the COVID-19 pandemic and limitations of gatherings, a memorial service celebrating and honoring the life of Kathleen L. Smith will be held at a later date, to be announced.
Hackman Family Funeral Homes of Sturgis is entrusted with arrangements.
The family suggests those wishing to make a memorial donation in Kathleen's memory consider Hope for the Animals of SJC, 25420 Mintdale Road, Sturgis MI 49091; or American Heart Association, 816 Paysphere Circle, Chicago, IL 60674.
Her obituary is also at www.hackmanfamilyfuneralhomes.com, where we encourage relatives and friends to share memories and condolences for the family.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sturgis Journal from Nov. 16 to Nov. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hackman Family Funeral Homes - Hackman Chapel
114 S Nottawa St
Sturgis, MI 49091
269-651-2331
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Hackman Family Funeral Homes - Hackman Chapel Hackman Chapel of Hackman Family Funeral Homes

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
November 16, 2020
The Hackman Family and the entire staff extend to you our most heartfelt sympathy.
Hackman Family Funeral Homes
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved