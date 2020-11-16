Kathleen Louise Smith, age 74, of Sturgis, passed away early Monday morning, Nov. 16, 2020, at her home.
She was born Feb. 12, 1946, in Hillsdale County, a daughter of the late Clifford and Genevieve (Booth) Spence.
Kathleen resided most of her life in Sturgis and was a graduate of Sturgis High School with the class of 1964.
She retired from Kirsch Company in Sturgis following many years of dedicated employment. In her early years, she worked as a waitress at Patterson's Supper Club in Sturgis.
She was a member of St. John's Episcopal Church in Sturgis. Kathleen enjoyed collecting birdhouse ornaments, computer gaming and loved time with family, especially her grandchildren.
She is survived by a daughter, Christy Lynn (Dave) Anana of Snohomish, Wash.; a son, Phillip (Kelly) Smith of Berkley; four grandchildren, Jacob Smith, Madeleine Smith, Isabelle Anana and Eden Anana; a brother, Richard Spence of Chicago; a sister, Diane (Fred) Hooks of Hillsdale; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; a sister, Patricia Presdorf; and two brothers, Thomas Spence and Gerald Spence.
In accordance with her wishes, cremation has taken place. Due to the current conditions of the COVID-19 pandemic and limitations of gatherings, a memorial service celebrating and honoring the life of Kathleen L. Smith will be held at a later date, to be announced.
The family suggests those wishing to make a memorial donation in Kathleen's memory consider Hope for the Animals of SJC, 25420 Mintdale Road, Sturgis MI 49091; or American Heart Association
, 816 Paysphere Circle, Chicago, IL 60674.
