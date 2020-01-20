|
Kathleen Lynn Wexler, age 69, of Three Rivers, passed away Saturday afternoon, Jan. 18, 2020, in Florence Township, due to injuries sustained in an automobile accident.
She was born Sept. 1, 1950, in Detroit, a daughter of the late Daniel C. and Blossom May (Newcomb) Ryan.
Kathy resided in the Colon and Three Rivers area her entire life.
On Oct. 25, 1986, she married Richard Wexler in Mendon. He preceded her in death.
She had been employed by Grumman Olson in Sturgis and Multiplex in Howe, Ind.
Kathy had a true love for horses.
She is survived by three brothers, Daniel (Janice) Ryan of Sherwood, Steve (Zora) Ryan of Leonidas and Gregory Ryan of Colon; two sisters, Christine Knight of Petosky and Sue (Ron) Moore of Colon; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; a sister, Melissa Reed; and a brother, Mark Ryan.
The family will receive friends 6-8 p.m. Thursday at Hackman Chapel of Hackman Family Funeral Homes, 114 S. Nottawa St., Sturgis. Funeral services celebrating the life of Kathleen Lynn Wexler will be held at 1 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. A graveside committal will follow the service at Lakeside Cemetery in Colon.
The family suggests those wishing to make a memorial donation in Katheen's memory consider Animal Rescue Fund, P.O. Box 593, Centreville, MI 49032.
Her obituary is also at www.hackmanfamilyfuneralhomes.com, where personal messages of support may be left for the family.
Published in Sturgis Journal on Jan. 21, 2020