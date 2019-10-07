|
|
Kathryn Mast, age 95 of Sturgis, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019.
She was born in Sturgis, MI on June 23, 1924 the daughter of Eli and Polly (Miller) Overholt. She attended the Truckenmiller Country School. Kathryn was married to Melvin J. Mast on March 31, 1951 in Sturgis. They moved to Mendon in 1956 where Kathryn was a housekeeper at several area homes and businesses. She, and her husband Melvin were also groundskeepers for Mendon Cemeteries for twenty years. They spent Winters in Florida, and Summer breaks at their cabin up north. She enjoyed sewing, making Peace Quilts, playing card games, and many arts and crafts.
Kathryn is survived by two children, Cynthia Ann (Elden) Begly of Sturgis, and Robert Mast of Newberry; daughter in law, Jane (Eric) Rumsey; seven grandchildren, Colleen (Scott) Gochenaur, Kendra (Ross) Eicher, Craig Begly Andrew (McLaine) Mast, Benjamin Mast, Jill (Luke) Hassevoort, Ryan (Megumi) Mast; nine great-grandchildren, Hannah, Rachel, Josiah, Lucas, Logan, Carson, Addison, Weston, and Rosie; sister, Irene Troyer and brother, Clarence (Blanche) Overholt; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Melvin in 2007; twin brother, Kenneth Overholt; and brother, John Overholt.
The family will receive friends from 4 to 8 pm on Tuesday at Firm Foundation Ministries in 651 E. Main, Centreville, MI 49032. Funeral services will be 10:00 am on Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019 at the Church with Pastor Don Smith officiating. Burial will be in Locust Grove Cemetery. It is suggested that memorials be directed to the Firm Foundation Ministries Building Fund.
The family wishes to thank both Thurston Woods and Monica Robison from the Commission on Aging for the excellent care given to Kathryn. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.eickhofffuneralhome.com
Published in Sturgis Journal on Oct. 8, 2019