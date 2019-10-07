Home

POWERED BY

Services
Eickhoff Funeral Home Inc
311 W Main St
Mendon, MI 49072
(269) 496-2115
Resources
More Obituaries for Kathryn Mast
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kathryn Mast

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kathryn Mast Obituary
Kathryn Mast, age 95 of Sturgis, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019.

She was born in Sturgis, MI on June 23, 1924 the daughter of Eli and Polly (Miller) Overholt. She attended the Truckenmiller Country School. Kathryn was married to Melvin J. Mast on March 31, 1951 in Sturgis. They moved to Mendon in 1956 where Kathryn was a housekeeper at several area homes and businesses. She, and her husband Melvin were also groundskeepers for Mendon Cemeteries for twenty years. They spent Winters in Florida, and Summer breaks at their cabin up north. She enjoyed sewing, making Peace Quilts, playing card games, and many arts and crafts.

Kathryn is survived by two children, Cynthia Ann (Elden) Begly of Sturgis, and Robert Mast of Newberry; daughter in law, Jane (Eric) Rumsey; seven grandchildren, Colleen (Scott) Gochenaur, Kendra (Ross) Eicher, Craig Begly Andrew (McLaine) Mast, Benjamin Mast, Jill (Luke) Hassevoort, Ryan (Megumi) Mast; nine great-grandchildren, Hannah, Rachel, Josiah, Lucas, Logan, Carson, Addison, Weston, and Rosie; sister, Irene Troyer and brother, Clarence (Blanche) Overholt; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Melvin in 2007; twin brother, Kenneth Overholt; and brother, John Overholt.

The family will receive friends from 4 to 8 pm on Tuesday at Firm Foundation Ministries in 651 E. Main, Centreville, MI 49032. Funeral services will be 10:00 am on Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019 at the Church with Pastor Don Smith officiating. Burial will be in Locust Grove Cemetery. It is suggested that memorials be directed to the Firm Foundation Ministries Building Fund.

The family wishes to thank both Thurston Woods and Monica Robison from the Commission on Aging for the excellent care given to Kathryn. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.eickhofffuneralhome.com
Published in Sturgis Journal on Oct. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kathryn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now