Kathy Ann (Reeg) Humphries, age 62, sadly passed away Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at her home.
She was born Dec. 6, 1956, at Sturgis Hospital.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Joan Reeg; her father, Jac Reeg; and a brother, Jeff Reeg.
She is survived by her husband, Jeff Humphries; children Jaclyn, Daniel and Karissa; grandchildren; and many close relatives and friends who she truly valued.
Kathy graduated from Sturgis High School in 1975, then attended Glen Oaks Community College and became an LPN.
On Sept. 25, 1977, Jeff and Kathy married at the Bible Chapel in Sturgis.
Kathy lived her life loving her family, pets, being a nurse and loving anything to do with band. She was a band member in high school and always very involved when her children were in band as well. She valued her memories and didn't seem to forget anything. It was one of her favorite things to sit down and share stories. She will be greatly missed.
In accordance with her wishes, cremation has taken place. The family will receive friends 2-3 p.m. Sunday at Hackman Chapel of Hackman Family Funeral Homes, 114 S. Nottawa St., Sturgis. A memorial service celebrating the life of Kathy Ann Humphries will begin at 3:30 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home. Private burial of the ashes will take place at Oak Lawn Cemetery in Sturgis.
The family suggests those wishing to make a memorial donation in Kathy's memory consider Sturgis Instrumental Music Alumni Association, c/o Walt Heimstra, 5515 W. Orland Road, Angola, IN 46703.
Her obituary is also a www.hackmanfamilyfuneralhomes.com, where personal messages of support may be left for the family.
