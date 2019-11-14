|
Kay Elaine Delle, age 72, of Colon, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019, at Ascension Borgess Hospital in Kalamazoo.
Kay was born Feb. 20, 1947, in Sturgis, a daughter of the late Jess & Donna (Perry) Hettinger.
She grew up in Burr Oak and graduated from Burr Oak High School with the class of 1965.
On Aug.13 198,3 she married Harry Delle in Howe, Ind.
Kay had worked for the former Kirsch Company, as a teller at several area banks, Camburn Appliance, Howe Military School and for the village of Colon. She also had served as a past member of Colon Village Council.
She was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church in Burr Oak, where she was a member of Ladies Aid, had served on the Colon school board and was a past member of CAN Council.
Kay enjoyed crafts and loved her animals.
She is survived by her husband, Harry Delle of Colon; a daughter, Teresa Happel of Colon; six grandchildren; Shane Bower, Ryan Bower, Krista DeWitt, Anthony Maystead, Kaitlin Happel and Matthew Happel, five great-grandchildren; sisters Renee (Ron) Keeslar of Bronson and Sue (Bobby) Stark; and several cousins, nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by two children, Allen W. Maystead and Tammy Bower; and a brother, Webb Hettinger III.
The family will receive relatives and friends 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. Tuesday at Schipper Funeral Home in Colon. Funeral service celebrating the life of Kay E. Delle will take place at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019, at Burr Oak St. John's Lutheran Church, with Pastor Kurt Kuhlman officiating. Burial will follow at Burr Oak Township Cemetery.
If desired, memorials may be made to the family or Burr Oak St. John's Lutheran Church. Envelopes are available at the funeral home. Online condolences may be left at Schipperfuneralhome.com.
Published in Sturgis Journal on Nov. 15, 2019