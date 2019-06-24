Home

Keith E. Schrader

Keith E. Schrader Obituary
Keith Edward Schrader, age 61, of Sturgis, passed away Sunday afternoon, June 23, 2019, at his home.
In accordance with his wishes, cremation has taken place. The family will receive friends 5-8 p.m. Friday at Hackman Chapel of Hackman Family Funeral Homes, 114 S. Nottawa St., Sturgis. A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday at First Presbyterian Church in Sturgis. A full obituary will appear in Wednesday's edition of the Sturgis Journal.
Published in Sturgis Journal on June 25, 2019
