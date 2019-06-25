|
Keith Edward Schrader, age 61, of Sturgis, passed away Sunday afternoon, June 23, 2019, at his home.
He was born March 8, 1958, in Kansas City, Kan., a son of the late Lawrence and Margaret (Smith) Smith.
He earned a Bachelor of Science from Pittsburg State University in Pittsburg, Kan.
Keith resided in Sturgis for the past 34 years, coming from Kansas.
On Aug. 4, 1984 he married Cynthia Smith in Hoisington, Kan.
Keith was a plastics engineer and had been employed by Rehau Inc. in Sturgis and I.A.C. in Mendon.
Keith was a member of First Presbyterian Church in Sturgis and enjoyed fishing, playing golf, woodworking, building, camping with friends and family and following sports. He had hobbies and interests, but what he truly loved was times surrounded by family.
He is survived by his wife, Cynthia; two sons, Derek (Kathleen Conniff) Schrader of Ypsilanti and Nickolas (Logan) Schrader of Williamston; a brother, Dennis (Andrea) Schrader of Apache Junction, Ariz.; a sister, Debbie (Arlin) Beer of Wichita, Kan.; and several nieces and nephews.
In accordance with his wishes, cremation has taken place. The family will receive friends 5-8 p.m. Friday at Hackman Chapel of Hackman Family Funeral Homes, 114 S. Nottawa St., Sturgis. A memorial service celebrating the life of Keith Edward Schrader will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday at First Presbyterian Church in Sturgis. The Rev. Michael Wicks will officiate.
The family suggests those wishing to make a memorial donation in Keith's memory consider Anderson Elementary School, c/o Bronson Community Schools, 501 E. Chicago St., Bronson, MI 49028; or Three Rivers Health Hospice, 711 S. Health Parkway, Three Rivers, MI 49093.
His obituary is also at www.hackmanfamilyfuneralhomes.com, where personal messages of support may be left for the family.
Published in Sturgis Journal on June 26, 2019