Keith L. Schrader
1935 - 2020
Keith L. Schrader, 85, of Three Rivers, passed away Nov. 18, 2020, at Rose Arbor Hospice in Kalamazoo.
Keith was born March 4, 1935, in Three Rivers, a son of Elmer and Hazel (Bohm) Schrader. He graduated from Centreville High School in 1953. After high school, he went on to serve in the Army National Guard.
On Oct. 9, 1976, he married Beverly (Pheils) Hensley at Centreville United Methodist Church. He retired from the Three Rivers wastewater treatment plant, after working there for 30-plus years.
He enjoyed playing golf, going bowling, watching his grandkids play sports and traveling with Beverly. He was a former member of Centreville Fire Department.
Keith is survived by his wife, Beverly Schrader, of Three Rivers; children Julie (James) Evans of Sturgis, Jeffrey Schrader of White Pigeon, George (Brenda) Schrader of South Haven and Michele "Miki" Bender of Elkhart, Ind.; stepchildren Scott Hensley of Indianapolis, Michelle (Jeff) Todd of Three Rivers and Sandra (Tom) Capps of South Haven; grandchildren Libby (Mike Hoonhorst) Evans, Caitlin Evans, Douglas (Jesseca) Schrader, George (Whitney) Schrader Jr., Stephanie Schrader, Tony Schrader, Brian (Claudine) Wheeler, Samantha Wheeler, Danielle (Devon) Charmichael, Thomas Capps, Ryan Capps, Kyle (McKayla) Todd, Carly (Tyler) Carpenter and Sam Todd; several great-grandchildren; niece and nephews; and a brother-in-law, Frank Pheils (Gail McClish).
He was preceded in death by his parents; a daughter, Jean Schrader; a son, Jeffery Schrader; a step-grandson, Nicholas Dean Hensley; a sister and brother-in-law, Marjorie (Jim) Silman; and sister-in-law Janet Pheils.
Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, Nov. 23, at Prairie River Cemetery in Centreville, with Pastor Dave Peterson, Centreville Baptist Church, officiating. Current COVID-19 restrictions will be followed and masks are required.
Arrangements were entrusted to Eley Funeral Home, Centreville.
Memorial contributions may be given to St. Joseph County Animal Control, c/o United Way. Visit www.eleyfuneralhomes.com to sign Keith's online guestbook and to leave messages for the family.

Published in Sturgis Journal from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Eley Funeral Homes, Inc. - Centreville
235 West Burr Oak Street
Centreville, MI 49032
(269) 467-4115
