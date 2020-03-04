|
Kelly Jean Goldman, age 50, of Sturgis, passed away Tuesday morning, March 3, 2020, at her home, surrounded by family.
She was born Sept. 19, 1969, in Sturgis, a daughter of Roy and Sharon (Frohriep) Frohriep.
Kelly was a lifelong Sturgis resident and graduate of Sturgis High School with the class of 1988. She furthered her education at International Business College in Fort Wayne, Ind., where she earned an associate degree.
On May 27, 2013, she married Richard Goldman Sr. in Sturgis.
Nearly all of Kelly's working life was involved in office and clerical work.
She was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Sturgis and enjoyed knitting, reading and watching movies. Kelly was always the mom who opened her home to her children's many friends and will be remembered by many for being the "super sports mom." She truly cherished time spent with her family, especially her children and grandchildren.
She is survived by her parents, Roy and Sharon Frohriep; a brother, Todd Frohriep; her husband, Richard Goldman Sr.; five daughters, Cierra (Seth) Pierucki and their children, Aiden and Rosalee; Morgan (Jacob) Webb and their daughter, Emma; Haley (Norberto) Briones and their children, Andreas, Octavia and Luis; Racheal (Ora) Boothe and their children, Riley, Jade and Luke; Paige (Dakota) Laferty and their children, Kharter and Kylee; a son, Richard Goldman Jr.; and many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. Friday at Rosenberg Chapel of Hackman Family Funeral Homes, 807 E. Chicago Road, Sturgis. Funeral services celebrating the life of Kelly Goldman will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at Trinity Lutheran Church in Sturgis. The Rev. Larry Matro will officiate. A graveside committal will follow the service at Oak Lawn Cemetery in Sturgis.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations would be appreciated to the grandchildren's college fund. Please make checks payable to Edward Jones for Grandchildren College Fund, P.O. Box 200, Sturgis, MI 49091; or the .
Her obituary is also at www.hackmanfamilyfuneralhomes.com, where personal messages of support may be left for the family.
Published in Sturgis Journal on Mar. 5, 2020