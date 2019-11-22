|
Kenneth Gene Hargett Sr., age 84, of Sturgis, passed away Monday morning, November 18, 2019, at Ascension Borgess Hospital in Kalamazoo.
He was born June 26, 1935, in Augusta, Kentucky, son of the late Albert and the Rev. Mary Agnes (Bower) Hargett.
Kenneth resided in Sturgis for the past 50 years, coming from College Corner, Ohio.
On May 21, 1955, he married the love of his life, Ruthann Pierce, in Connersville, Ind., by his mother, Pastor Mary Agnes Hargett.
Kenneth began his career with Olson Bodies in Sturgis and retired in 1999 from the same company, which at the time was known as Grumman Olson, following 31 years of dedicated service.
He was a member of Pilgrim Holiness and Baptist Church.
Kenneth was a member of the Neuman-Wenzel Post #73 American Legion, Eagles Lodge #1314 and Loyal Order of Moose Chapter #574, all in Sturgis. He loved hunting and spending time with his family.
He is survived by his loving and dedicated wife of 64 years, Ruthann; a daughter, Marcia (Dennis Lee) Pack of Sturgis; three sons, Elmer (Sharyl) Hargett of Burr Oak, Kenneth Hargett of Sturgis and Danny Hargett of Burr Oak; five grandchildren, Sandra, Katrina, Kourtney, Dennis F. and Allen; eight great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a son, Fritz Gerald Hargett; two sisters, Margie Likens and Elizabeth VanWinkle; and a brother, Albert Hargett Jr.
In accordance with his wishes, cremation has taken place. Private services and burial of the ashes will take place at a later date at College Corner Cemetery in College Corner, Ohio.
Hackman Chapel of Hackman Family Funeral Homes, 114 S. Nottawa St., Sturgis, is entrusted with arrangements.
Memorial donations to the family would be appreciated, c/o Ruthann Hargett, 25740 Bogen Road, Sturgis, MI 49091.
His obituary is also at www.hackmanfamilyfuneralhomes.com, where personal messages of support may be left for the family.
Published in Sturgis Journal on Nov. 23, 2019