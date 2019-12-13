|
Kenneth L. Hearld, born July 20, 1940, in Sturgis, passed away peacefully Thursday, Dec. 5, in Danville, Ind.
Ken was the beloved son of Harry and Adeline, who preceded him in death. He was a trusted and befriended older brother to David (wife Nancy). Ken was a loving husband of 53 years to his wife, MaryAnn. Ken was a caring and selfless father and a proud grandfather.
Ken is survived by his son Ken (wife April); daughter Kendra; and grandchildren Jack, Charlie, Kyler and Preston.
Published in Sturgis Journal on Dec. 14, 2019