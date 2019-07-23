|
Kenneth N. Wegner, age 86, 209 Jean St., Sturgis, passed away early Monday morning, July 22, 2019, at Fairview Living Center in Centreville.
He was born Oct. 18, 1932, in Sturgis, a son of the late Robert O. and Rose Mae (Thompson) Wegner.
Ken was a lifelong Sturgis resident and a graduate of Sturgis High School with the class of 1951. Following graduation, he entered the U.S. Army in 1952, serving at Fort Sam Houston with the 4th Army Military Police earning the rank of corporal.
On Nov. 1, 1952, he married Betty J. Ware at Trinity Lutheran Church in Sturgis. She died May 26, 2012.
Ken retired from Squire's Distributing Company in Sturgis following 18 years of dedicated employment. He also had been employed by Frito-Lay in Battle Creek and Wall Packing Company in Sturgis. Following his retirement, he owned and operated Ken's Enterprises from 1992- 2001.
Ken was a longtime active and dedicated member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Sturgis, where he served as an usher for many years. He also was a member of Neuman-Wenzel Post #73 American Legion, U.C.T. Society and National Wild Turkey Federation. Ken loved the outdoors, hunting, fishing and especially turkey-hunting at the family cabin in Northern Michigan.
He is survived by a daughter, Susan (Bev Levett) Wegner of Three Rivers; a son, Randy (Suwanna) Wegner of Orange, Va.; four grandchildren, Michelle (Richard) Hall, Suzanne Wegner, Yancey Wegner and Christopher Wegner; a great-grandson, Liam Hall; a sister, Beverly (Ernie) Greshaw of Burr Oak; two brothers, Richard (Nancy) Wegner of Sturgis and Donald (Joanie) Wegner of Sturgis; and several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends 5-7 p.m. Monday at Rosenberg Chapel of Hackman Family Funeral Homes, 807 E. Chicago Road, Sturgis. Funeral services celebrating the life of Kenneth Wegner will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday at Trinity Lutheran Church in Sturgis. The Rev. Calvin Kolzow will officiate. A graveside committal will follow the service at Tobey Cemetery in Burr Oak Township. Full military honors will be conferred by Capt. John J. Kelley Post #1355 VFW and the U.S. Army Honor Guard.
The family suggests those wishing to make a memorial donation in Mr. Wegner's memory consider Trinity Lutheran Church, 407 S. Lakeview Ave., Sturgis, MI 49091.
His obituary is also at www.hackmanfamilyfuneralhomes.com, where personal messages of support may be left for the family.
Published in Sturgis Journal on July 24, 2019