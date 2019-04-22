|
|
Kenneth R. Bir, 67, of Bronson, passed away Friday, April 19, 2019, at his home.
A celebration of his life will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, April 25, 2019, at Dutcher Funeral Home in Bronson, with Pastor Ryan Bibb from Radiant Life Church in Sturgis officiating. Visitation will take place 4-8 p.m. Wednesday, April 24, 2019, at Dutcher Funeral Home in Bronson.
Ken was born Jan. 6, 1952, in LaGrange, Ind., to Henry and Mary (Bolin) Bir. They preceded him in death.
He graduated from Sturgis High School and continued his education at Western Michigan University under a tennis scholarship.
Ken worked for many years with Michigan Department of Corrections, Lakeland Prison in Coldwater, retiring in 2012. He was a hardworking man. His children and grandchildren were his greatest treasure; he loved them above all else. Ken made it a priority to attend games, birthday parties and holidays. He loved to fish and be outside by his pond, listening to the frogs and watching the birds. He was a private person, but once he loved you, you were forever his. He had the biggest heart and donated a lot to veterans, local shelters and children around the world. He always gave what he could.
Ken is survived by his children, Jeremy (Shannon) Bir of Bronson, Jessica (Jon) McKinley of Howe, Ind., and Kristen (Nick) Carpenter of Bronson; his grandchildren, Veronica, Joseph, Luke and Gianna Bir, Delanee and Devon Carpenter, Madison and Rudy McKinley and their future sibling; brothers and sisters Richard Bir of Sturgis, Stephanie Goodwin of Kalamazoo, Jim (Kim) Bir of Grand Rapids, Daniel Bir of Constantine and David (Cynthia) Bir of Calabasas, Calif.; many nieces, nephews and cousins; and his former wife, Sue Green of Tekonsha.
The family strongly encourages memorials in Ken's memory to Branch County Humane Society. Online:?www.dutcherfh.com.
Published in Sturgis Journal on Apr. 23, 2019