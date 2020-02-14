Home

Sytsema Funeral and Cremation Servies - Spring Lake Chapel
213 E Savidge St
Spring Lake, MI 49456
(616) 842-6100
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Mary's Catholic Church
Spring Lake, MI
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Mary's Catholic Church
Spring Lake, MI
Kenneth R. Hudson


1951 - 2020
Kenneth R. Hudson Obituary
Kenneth Ray Hudson, age 68, of Norton Shores, and formerly of Sturgis, passed away Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020, at home.
He was born Sept. 29, 1951, in Sturgis, to James J. and Margaret L. (Shotzman) Hudson. On April 8, 1978, he married Sharon Kay Yesh at Holy Angels Catholic Church in Sturgis.
Ken served his country in the U.S. Air Force as a fuel lab technician during the Vietnam War. He was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church, where he helped with the food pantry and garden angels. Ken also was a lifetime member of Sturgis V.F.W. Ken worked for Kirsch Company in Sturgis for 30 years. He also drove for Martin Transportation and finished his truck-driving career with Old Dominion Freight, retiring in 2013. In the spring, you could find Kenny in the woods hunting morel mushrooms and planting elm trees for future morel hunters. He also loved "cruising around town" on his bike and striking up conversations with anyone who would have an open ear. Most of all, Ken cherished his time with family and friends.
He is lovingly remembered by his wife, Sharon; a daughter, Angela (Scott) Otterbein; a son, Kristopher (Matthew McGuire) Hudson; a grandson, Tyler Kenneth Otterbein; a sister, Priscilla (Lee) Bathgate; a brother, James W. (Sharon) Hudson; a sister-in-law, Karen (Andy Meade) Miller; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a son, Kerry Lee Hudson, on July 12, 1979; a grandson, Isaac Scott Otterbein, on June 13, 2018; and his brother, Daniel Hudson, in 2008.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Feb. 17, 2020, at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Spring Lake, with the Rev. David Gross as celebrant. Military honors will be accorded by Sgt. Alvin Yonker V.F.W. Post #2326 Honor Guard. Friends may meet the family one hour prior to the service at church. There will also be a celebration of Kenny's life in Sturgis at a later date.
Memorial contributions to the Tyler Kenneth Otterbein Education Fund or Spectrum Health Hospice are appreciated. Interment will be in Spring Lake Township Cemetery.
Arrangements are entrusted to The Spring Lake Chapel of Sytsema Funeral & Cremation Services, 213 E. Savidge St., Spring Lake. Share memories with the family at their online guest book at www.sytsemafh.com.
Published in Sturgis Journal on Feb. 15, 2020
