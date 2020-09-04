1/1
Kenneth R. Hudson
1951 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kenneth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kenneth Ray Hudson, age 68, of Norton Shores, and formerly of Sturgis, passed away Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020, at home.
He was born Sept. 29, 1951, in Sturgis to James J. and Margaret L. (Shotzman) Hudson, and married Sharon Kay Yesh on April 8, 1978, at Holy Angels Catholic Church in Sturgis.
Ken served his country in the U.S. Air Force as a fuel lab technician during the Vietnam War. He was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church, where he helped with the food pantry and garden angels. Ken also was a lifetime member of Sturgis V.F.W. Ken worked for Kirsch Company in Sturgis for 30 years. He also drove for Martin Transportation and finished his truck driving career with Old Dominion Freight, retiring in 2013. In the spring, you could find Kenny in the woods hunting morel mushrooms, and planting elm trees for future morel hunters. He also loved "cruising around town" on his bike and striking up conversations with anyone who would have an open ear. Most of all, Ken cherished his time with family and friends.
He is lovingly remembered by his wife, Sharon; a daughter, Angela (Scott) Otterbein; a son, Kristopher (Matthew McGuire) Hudson; a grandson, Tyler Kenneth Otterbein; a granddaughter, Hannah Kay Otterbein; a sister, Priscilla (Lee) Bathgate; a brother, James W. (Sharon) Hudson; a sister-in-law, Karen (Andy Meade) Miller; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a son, Kerry Lee Hudson, on July 12, 1979; a grandson, Isaac Scott Otterbein, on June 13, 2018; and his brother Daniel Hudson, in 2008.
A celebration of life open house will be held 1-4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020, at VFW Post 1355 of Sturgis, 264 W. Fawn River Road, Sturgis. Memorial contributions to the Tyler Kenneth Otterbein Education Fund or Spectrum Health Hospice are appreciated.
Arrangements are entrusted to Spring Lake Chapel of Sytsema Funeral & Cremation Services, 213 E. Savidge St., Spring Lake. Share memories with the family at their online guest book at www.sytsemafh.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sturgis Journal from Sep. 4 to Sep. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
12
Celebration of Life
01:00 - 04:00 PM
VFW Post 1355 of Sturgis
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Sytsema Funeral and Cremation Servies - Spring Lake Chapel
213 E Savidge St
Spring Lake, MI 49456
(616) 842-6100
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Sytsema Funeral and Cremation Servies - Spring Lake Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved