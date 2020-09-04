Kenneth Ray Hudson, age 68, of Norton Shores, and formerly of Sturgis, passed away Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020, at home.
He was born Sept. 29, 1951, in Sturgis to James J. and Margaret L. (Shotzman) Hudson, and married Sharon Kay Yesh on April 8, 1978, at Holy Angels Catholic Church in Sturgis.
Ken served his country in the U.S. Air Force as a fuel lab technician during the Vietnam War. He was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church, where he helped with the food pantry and garden angels. Ken also was a lifetime member of Sturgis V.F.W. Ken worked for Kirsch Company in Sturgis for 30 years. He also drove for Martin Transportation and finished his truck driving career with Old Dominion Freight, retiring in 2013. In the spring, you could find Kenny in the woods hunting morel mushrooms, and planting elm trees for future morel hunters. He also loved "cruising around town" on his bike and striking up conversations with anyone who would have an open ear. Most of all, Ken cherished his time with family and friends.
He is lovingly remembered by his wife, Sharon; a daughter, Angela (Scott) Otterbein; a son, Kristopher (Matthew McGuire) Hudson; a grandson, Tyler Kenneth Otterbein; a granddaughter, Hannah Kay Otterbein; a sister, Priscilla (Lee) Bathgate; a brother, James W. (Sharon) Hudson; a sister-in-law, Karen (Andy Meade) Miller; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a son, Kerry Lee Hudson, on July 12, 1979; a grandson, Isaac Scott Otterbein, on June 13, 2018; and his brother Daniel Hudson, in 2008.
A celebration of life open house will be held 1-4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020, at VFW Post 1355 of Sturgis, 264 W. Fawn River Road, Sturgis. Memorial contributions to the Tyler Kenneth Otterbein Education Fund or Spectrum Health Hospice are appreciated.
Arrangements are entrusted to Spring Lake Chapel of Sytsema Funeral & Cremation Services, 213 E. Savidge St., Spring Lake. Share memories with the family at their online guest book at www.sytsemafh.com.