Kenneth Wayne Gill, age 59, of Bronson, passed away Tuesday morning, Feb. 11, 2020, at his home.
He was born Nov. 22, 1960, in Chicago, a son of the late Kenneth E. and Barbara (England) Gill.
Kenny resided most of his life in the Sturgis and Colon area and for the past three years lived in Bronson.
On July 8, 2000, he married Jennie Gunsteen in Sturgis.
Kenny had been employed by the Sturgis Journal in Sturgis for 13 years.
He enjoyed fishing, working on automobiles and loved time with his family, especially his grandchildren.
He is survived by his wife, Jennie; a daughter, Heavenly Gill of Bronson; two sons, Brian (Ashley) Gill of Colon and Chris Gill of Bronson; four grandchildren, Jacob Stilwell, Jordan Gill, Koyie Gill and Scion Gill; four sisters, Debra Clutter of Sturgis, Kimberly Kalish, Dawn Hauck and Barbie Kalish, all of Tennessee; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Kenneth E. Gill and Barbara Kalish; two sisters, Victoria Gill and Tammy Gill; and a brother, Keith Gill.
In accordance with his wishes, cremation has taken place. A gathering of family and friends to celebrate Kenneth Wayne's Gill's life will be held at a later date, to be announced.
Hackman Family Funeral Homes in Sturgis is entrusted with arrangements.
Memorial donations would be appreciated to the family, c/o Jennie Gill, 873 Kinter Road, Bronson, MI 49028.
His obituary is also at www.hackmanfamilyfuneralhomes.com, where personal messages of support may be left for the family.
Published in Sturgis Journal on Feb. 13, 2020