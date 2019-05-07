|
Kermit Ward Gray, Jr., age 71, of Sturgis, passed away unexpectedly Sunday, May 5, 2019, at his home.
He was born July 17, 1947, in New Port, R.I., a son of the late Kermit and Mary (Ukraniac) Gray.
Kermit had resided in Sturgis since 1978, coming from New Port.
He had been employed for several years by Grumman Olson in Sturgis.
Kermit was a member of Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses and he took great care in meticulously manicuring his yard.
He was proud to have served his country in the U.S. Navy.
Kermit is survived by a daughter, Teresa (Tom) Seifert of Hobart, Ind.; two grandchildren, Michael Seifert, currently serving in the U.S. Army stationed at Fort Bliss, Texas, and Sharon Seifert of Hobart, Ind.; a sister, Carol (Edgardo) Abrue of Virginia; and nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and a brother, Roger Gray.
The family will receive friends 2-4 p.m. Saturday at Hackman Chapel of Hackman Family Funeral Homes, 114 S. Nottawa St., Sturgis. Full military honors will be conferred at 4 p.m. Saturday a the funeral home by Capt. John J. Kelley Post #1355 VFW and the U.S. Navy Honor Guard. Burial will take place at 1 p.m. Monday at Oak Lawn Cemetery in Sturgis.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests those wishing to make a memorial donation in Mr. Gray's memory consider Arbor Day Foundation, 100 Arbor Ave., Nebraska City, NE 68410 or at www.arborday.org.
His obituary is also at www.hackmanfamilyfuneralhomes.com, where personal messages of support may be left for the family.
Published in Sturgis Journal on May 8, 2019