Kerry L. Willms
1954 - 2020
Kerry Lynn Willms, age 66, of Sturgis, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020, at his home.
He was born June 17, 1954, in Sturgis, a son of the late Gene Edwin and Alice Lena (Hoard) Willms.
Kerry's early life was spent in Bronson, where he was a graduate of Bronson High School with the class of 1972. Following graduation, he moved to Sturgis, where he lived most of his life, with the exception of the 15 years he lived in California.
He had been employed by Ross Laboratories in Sturgis for 10 years and while he lived in California he did specialty carpet and upholstery cleaning.
He enjoyed fishing, sports, music and was a talented drummer. Kerry was a loyal fan of the Michigan Wolverines football team.
He is survived by two daughters, Heather Deeds of Sturgis and Michelle Willms of Mishawaka, Ind.; a son,Michael Willms of South Bend, Indi.; three grandchildren, Jacob, Zackery and Savannah; a stepdaughter, Jennifer (Jason) Berger of Mishawaka, Ind.; a sister, Jackie (George) Milliman of Sturgis; two brothers, Larry (Bo) Willms of Bronson and Marty (Laura) Willms of Orland, Ind.; a stepbrother, Robert Cary of Indianapolis; and several nieces and nephews.
In accordance with his wishes, cremation has taken place. Due to current conditions of the COVID-19 pandemic and restriction of gatherings, a celebration of life will be held at a later date, to be announced.
Memorial donations would be appreciated to Hackman Family Funeral Homes, P.O. Box 9, Sturgis, MI 49091, which is entrusted with arrangements.
His obituary is also at www.hackmanfamilyfuneralhomes.com, where relatives and friends may share memories and leave condolences for the family.



Published in Sturgis Journal from Dec. 1 to Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Guest Book sponsored by Hackman Family Funeral Homes - Hackman Chapel

December 1, 2020
The Hackman Family and the entire staff extend to you our most heartfelt sympathy.
Hackman Family Funeral Homes
