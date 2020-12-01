Kerry Lynn Willms, age 66, of Sturgis, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020, at his home.
He was born June 17, 1954, in Sturgis, a son of the late Gene Edwin and Alice Lena (Hoard) Willms.
Kerry's early life was spent in Bronson, where he was a graduate of Bronson High School with the class of 1972. Following graduation, he moved to Sturgis, where he lived most of his life, with the exception of the 15 years he lived in California.
He had been employed by Ross Laboratories in Sturgis for 10 years and while he lived in California he did specialty carpet and upholstery cleaning.
He enjoyed fishing, sports, music and was a talented drummer. Kerry was a loyal fan of the Michigan Wolverines football team.
He is survived by two daughters, Heather Deeds of Sturgis and Michelle Willms of Mishawaka, Ind.; a son,Michael Willms of South Bend, Indi.; three grandchildren, Jacob, Zackery and Savannah; a stepdaughter, Jennifer (Jason) Berger of Mishawaka, Ind.; a sister, Jackie (George) Milliman of Sturgis; two brothers, Larry (Bo) Willms of Bronson and Marty (Laura) Willms of Orland, Ind.; a stepbrother, Robert Cary of Indianapolis; and several nieces and nephews.
In accordance with his wishes, cremation has taken place. Due to current conditions of the COVID-19 pandemic and restriction of gatherings, a celebration of life will be held at a later date, to be announced.
