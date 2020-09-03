Kimberley Linora "Kimmie" Frasure, 22, of Elkhart, Ind., and formerly of Sturgis, died unexpectedly of natural causes Sept. 2, 2020, at Elkhart General Hospital.

A celebration of Kimmie's life will take place 1-4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020, at First Church of God, 777 N. Detroit St., LaGrange, Ind. In accordance with a statement by LaGrange County Health Department, masks and social distancing are required at all times while at the celebration of Kimmie's life. Frurip-May Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.





