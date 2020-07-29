1/1
Kirk A. Mesler
Kirk Allen Mesler age 55 of Sturgis, Michigan passed away Monday afternoon July 27, 2020 at his home.

He was born November 7, 1964 in Sturgis, Michigan son of the late Harry Madison and Judith Ann (Poorman) Mesler.

Kirk resided most of his life in Sturgis and was a graduate of Sturgis High School.

He had been employed by Burr Oak Tool & Gauge in Sturgis and Syndicate Systems in Middlebury, Indiana.

Kirk Attended the Sturgis Church of the Nazarene. He had a passion for the sport of drag racing, building his own dragster from the frame up. He enjoyed racing at Martin Dragway and loved hunting and fishing especially when he was sharing that time with his brother Steve.

Kirk is survived by two daughters: Kaitlyn Mesler of Kalamazoo and Alleena Hunt of Centreville; several grandchildren including Nikolai and Adell; one sister: Jody (James) Bell of Sturgis and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents: Harry Madison Mesler and Judith Ann Gross and three brothers: Douglas, Harvey and Steve Mesler.

In accordance with his wishes cremation has taken place and no services are planned.

The Hackman Family Funeral Homes of Sturgis is entrusted with the arrangements.

The family suggests those wishing to make a memorial donation in Kirk's memory consider the charity of one's own choice.

The obituary is also at www.hackmanfamilyfuneralhomes.com where we encourage relatives and friends to share memories and leave condolences for the family.






Published in Sturgis Journal from Jul. 29 to Jul. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
July 29, 2020
The Hackman Family and the entire staff extend to you our most heartfelt sympathy.
Hackman Family Funeral Homes
