Krista Goebel, age 41, of Sturgis, passed away unexpectedly March 22, 2020, in Kalamazoo.
She was born July 14, 1978, in Alma, to John and the late Teresa (Carmichael) Goebel.
She and her family spent her formative years in her hometown of Gaylord, where she graduated from Gaylord High School in 1996 and went on to earn a Bachelor of Sociology and master's in social work from Western Michigan University.
Krista was employed as a licensed clinical trauma interventionist at CTAC for WMU's Unified Clinics, most recently as the clinical supervisor, and was an adjunct professor at WMU in its School of Social Work. Over the past 20 years, she worked throughout Michigan, Wyoming, California, New Hampshire and North Carolina with at-risk youth in residential treatment and in court diversion teams, as well as youth outdoor education as part of her Americorps assignment. Krista loved working with at-risk youth and cherished time spent with her family, friends, co-workers and her dog.
Close friend Rev. Julia Nielsen perfectly described Krista when she wrote, "Krista was the kind of person who held the light of life uniquely. She was the single funniest person I ever met, gave award-winning hugs, told the hardest truths and was a brilliant advocate for children who've experienced trauma and abuse … she was spectacular, and her particular light going dark is a devastating loss to this world."
She was preceded in death by her grandparents, John W. and Joanne Carmichael; her mother, Teresa Goebel, and stepmother, Vranda Goebel; and her beloved dog, Judah.
She is survived by her father, the brother she adored, Andy (Amy) Goebel, and special nephews Oskar and Milo, all of Portland; her special friends Ed Leet of Bloomfield Hills, and Kim Whittaker, Sam Farris and Sasha Hoyle, all of Kalamazoo; her revered uncle Tim (Krysti) Carmichael; special cousins Steve, Owen, Max, Addi and Junie Goebel of Jackson and Paige (Ryan), Corbin and Tillie Worth, all of Sturgis; as well as several other aunts, uncles and cousins.
In accordance with her wishes, cremation has taken place. Due to current conditions and the limitation of gatherings, a memorial service celebrating Krista's life will be held at a later date, to be announced. Private burial of the ashes will take place at Fairview Cemetery in Mancelona.
Hackman Family Funeral Homes of Sturgis is entrusted with the arrangements.
The family suggests those wishing to make a memorial donation in Krista's memory consider Children's Trauma Assessment Center, 1000 Oakland Drive, Kalamazoo, MI 49008.
Published in Sturgis Journal on Mar. 28, 2020