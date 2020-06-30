Kristin K. Ritchie
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Kristin's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kristin Kay Ritchie, 39, of LaGrange, Ind., died Sunday, June 28, 2020, at her home.
Funeral services will take place at 10 a.m. Friday, July 3, 2020, at Frurip-May Funeral Home, 309 W. Michigan St., LaGrange. Burial will follow at Lake Bethel Cemetery in rural LaGrange.
Visitation will take place 3-7 p.m. Thursday, July 2, 2020, at the funeral home, with a firefighter memorial service at 7 p.m. In accordance with a statement by LaGrange County Health Department, it is required that a face mask be worn while at both the visitation and funeral services. www.fruripmayfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sturgis Journal from Jun. 30 to Jul. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Frurip-May Funeral Home
309 W. Michigan Street
Lagrange, IN 46761
(260) 463-3131
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved