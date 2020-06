Kristin Kay Ritchie, 39, of LaGrange, Ind., died Sunday, June 28, 2020, at her home.Funeral services will take place at 10 a.m. Friday, July 3, 2020, at Frurip-May Funeral Home, 309 W. Michigan St., LaGrange. Burial will follow at Lake Bethel Cemetery in rural LaGrange.Visitation will take place 3-7 p.m. Thursday, July 2, 2020, at the funeral home, with a firefighter memorial service at 7 p.m. In accordance with a statement by LaGrange County Health Department, it is required that a face mask be worn while at both the visitation and funeral services. www.fruripmayfuneralhome.com.