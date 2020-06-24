Kurt A. Esseltine
1966 - 2020
Kurt A. Esseltine, age 54, of Sturgis, passed away unexpectedly at his home Tuesday, June 23, 2020.
Kurt was born Jan. 19, 1966, in Sturgis, a son of William and Linda (Ackerman) Esseltine.
Kurt grew up in Sturgis and graduated from Sturgis High School with the class of 1984. After high school, Kurt attended Glen Oaks Community College and later worked as a mechanical engineer.
On May 21, 1988, Kurt married Barbara Decker in Colon at New Life Assembly of God Church.
Kurt enjoyed hunting and fishing with his father. He also enjoyed not only playing slow-pitch softball but coaching as well.
Kurt is survived by his wife, Barbara Esseltine of Sturgis; two children, Alicia and Gabe Esseltine of Sturgis; his mother, Linda Esseltine of Sturgis; a brother, Brett Esseltine of Burr Oak; and several nieces and nephews.
Kurt was preceded in death by his father, William Esseltine; and grandparents William and Edna Esseltine, and Russell and Madeline Ackerman.
Following in Kurt's wishes, cremation has taken place. A memorial service will be announced at a later date by Schipper Funeral Home in Colon. Online condolences may be left for the family at Schipperfuneralhome.com.

Published in Sturgis Journal from Jun. 24 to Jun. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Schipper Funeral Home Ltd
308 S Blackstone Ave
Colon, MI 49040
(269) 432-3325
