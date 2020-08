Or Copy this URL to Share

Kurt A. Esseltine, age 54 of Sturgis, Passed away Tuesday, June 23, 2020.



A memorial service is scheduled for Saturday, August 29, 2020 at the Sturgis Missionary Church under the canopy at 10 AM. The family asks that masks be worn and social distancing is practiced.

