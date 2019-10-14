Home

LaDonna Irene Peterson


1966 - 2019
LaDonna Irene Peterson Obituary
LaDonna Irene Peterson age 53 of Middlebury, Ind., and a former Sturgis resident, passed away Sunday morning, Oct.13, 2019, at Goshen Hospital in Goshen, Ind.

She was born July 31,1966, in Duluth, Minn., a daughter of the late Ivan and Irene (Bjork) Hunter.

LaDonna had resided in Middlebury for the past eight years, coming from Sturgis.

On Jan. 7, 2000, she married Dallas Peterson in Centreville.

LaDonna was a dedicated homemaker and a loving wife, mother and grandmother.

She enjoyed football and was a loyal fan of the Minnesota Vikings and Michigan Wolverines. LaDonna's greatest joy was time spent with her family, especially her three grandchildren she adored.

She is survived by her husband, Dallas; a daughter, Desi'rae Cox of Three Rivers; a son, Michael Cox of Middlebury, Ind.; three grandchildren, Marin Cox, Blayke Buys and Ja'ce Moore; five sisters, Syonja Gustafson of Utah; Suzanne Gustafson of Portage; and Teresa Fisher, Monica Chapman and Bobbi Jo Pferrer, all of Sturgis; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; a son, Steve Cox; and a brother, Brian Hunter.

The family will receive friends noon-2 p.m. Wednesday at Hackman Chapel of Hackman Family Funeral Homes, 114 S. Nottawa St., Sturgis. Funeral services celebrating the life of LaDonna Irene Peterson will begin at 2 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. A graveside committal will follow at Oak Lawn Cemetery in Sturgis.

The family suggests those wishing to make a memorial donation in LaDonna's memory consider Goshen Hospice, 1147 Professional Drive, Goshen, IN 46526.

Her obituary is also at www.hackmanfamilyfuneralhomes.com, where personal messages of support may be left for the family.
Published in Sturgis Journal on Oct. 15, 2019
