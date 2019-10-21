Home

Schipper Funeral Home Ltd
308 S Blackstone Ave
Colon, MI 49040
(269) 432-3325
Larry E. Mast


1948 - 2019
Larry E. Mast Obituary
Larry E. Mast, age 71, of Mendon, died Oct. 19, 2019, at his home, following a lengthy illness.

He was born Feb. 23, 1948, in LaGrange, Ind., a son of Amos and Amanda (Yoder) Mast. Larry earned his GED while serving in 1W service in Sarasota, Florida.

On Jan. 5, 1979, he married Esther J. Schwartz at Locust Grove Mennonite Church. Larry was a lifelong farmer and member of Calvary Chapel in Sturgis. He enjoyed traveling, playing guitar and cherished time spent with his grandchildren. He supported missions through short-term building trips and was a member of the Gideon's International for over 40 years.

Surviving are his wife, Esther Mast, of Mendon; children Regina (Merlin) Bontrager of Middlebury, Ind., Roxanne (Jeff) Stevens of Centreville, Larry Daniel (Danae) Mast of Mendon and Emily R. Mast of Mendon; 21 grandchildren; a great-grandchild; four brothers, Merv, Maynard, Merl and Marlin Mast; and a sister, Karon Graber.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and a grandson, Brett Bontrager.

Relatives and friends will be received 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Wednesday at Calvary Chapel in Sturgis. Religious services will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday at Calvary Chapel, with Bishop Dana Stauffer officiating.

Memorial contributions may be directed to Gideons International. Arrangements are in care of Schipper Funeral Home, Colon.
Published in Sturgis Journal on Oct. 22, 2019
