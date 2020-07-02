Larry Junior Rink, age 75, of Three Rivers, and formerly of Constantine, went to be with his Lord and Savior June 29, 2020.
Larry passed away at Grace Healthcare of Three Rivers.
He was born Feb. 21, 1945, in Goshen, Ind., and attended Constantine High School. On July 4, 1964, he married Jeanie Swartzentruber in Scott, Ind.
Larry was a miracle rare cancer survivor that resulted in the amputation of one leg above the knee at the age of 19. Even with his disability, he was able to work at many factories in the area, with his last job being at Owens-Illinois in Constantine. He stopped working due to additional health issues that continued to mount over his remaining years.
Larry loved his wife and family. He enjoyed time with friends and staff at the local coffee shop, watching his daughters raise their families and especially watching his grandkids play sports. He was also an avid Lions, Tigers and Pistons fan.
He was preceded in death by his father and mother, Delbert and Lou Vena (Collinsworth) Rink of Constantine; a sister, Linda (Rink) Swinehart of White Pigeon; and brother-in-law Fred Neubert of White Pigeon.
He is survived by his wife, Jeanie (Swartzentruber) Rink of Three Rivers; two daughters, Tina (Patrick) Hochstetler of Constantine and Corinna (Duane) Baumer of Elkhart, Ind.; grandsons Dalton & Dylan Hochstetler, Bryce Baumer; a sister, Carol Neubert and a brother, Elwood (Phyllis) Rink, both of White Pigeon; and many nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held at 9:30 a.m. Monday, July 6, at Trinity Missionary Church in Constantine. A memorial service will follow at 11 a.m. Social distancing and face masks are required. Interment will follow at Constantine Township Cemetery. Pastor Terry Neumayer will officiate. Memorial contributions may be made to Trinity Missionary Church.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to the staff at Beacon Medical Group, Grace Healthcare and Kindred Hospice. Online messages may be left for the family at www.eleyfuneralhomes.com.