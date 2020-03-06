Home

POWERED BY

Services
Elkhart Cremation Services - Elkhart
2100 W. Franklin Street
Elkhart, IN 46516
574-389-8828
Resources
More Obituaries for Larry Shoppell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Larry L. Shoppell


1956 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Larry L. Shoppell Obituary
Larry Lee Shoppell, 64, passed away March 4, 2020, at his home in rural Shipshewana, Ind.
He was born Feb. 28, 1956, in Coldwater, and had lived in the Michiana area most of his life, except for three years he served in the U.S. Army in Colorado and Germany. He was last employed by Syndicate in Middlebury, Ind.? He loved music and was an accomplished drummer. He also loved camping, fishing, adventure and football.?
He will be sorely missed by his family and was a great aid and comfort to his elderly mom.?
In 2012, he married Kelly Rogers.
He is survived by his loving wife, Kelly Shoppell; his mother, Jan Shoppell of Sturgis; two brothers, Bob (Carol) Shoppell of Pasadena, Texas, and Gary (Lori) Shoppell of White Pigeon; a sister, Kristi (Jim) Schutter of Kalamazoo; two nephews, Brian (Heather) Shoppell of Houston and Zane Shoppell of White Pigeon; a step-grandson, who lives with them, Jakob Seneca; a daughter, Valerie (Chuck) Davis; and two grandsons, Cowen and Carter of Napa, Calif.?
He was preceded in death by his father, Keny Shoppell.?
Per his wishes, there will be no services and cremation will take place.
?Elkhart Cremation Services has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Published in Sturgis Journal on Mar. 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Larry's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Elkhart Cremation Services - Elkhart
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -