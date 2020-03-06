|
Larry Lee Shoppell, 64, passed away March 4, 2020, at his home in rural Shipshewana, Ind.
He was born Feb. 28, 1956, in Coldwater, and had lived in the Michiana area most of his life, except for three years he served in the U.S. Army in Colorado and Germany. He was last employed by Syndicate in Middlebury, Ind.? He loved music and was an accomplished drummer. He also loved camping, fishing, adventure and football.?
He will be sorely missed by his family and was a great aid and comfort to his elderly mom.?
In 2012, he married Kelly Rogers.
He is survived by his loving wife, Kelly Shoppell; his mother, Jan Shoppell of Sturgis; two brothers, Bob (Carol) Shoppell of Pasadena, Texas, and Gary (Lori) Shoppell of White Pigeon; a sister, Kristi (Jim) Schutter of Kalamazoo; two nephews, Brian (Heather) Shoppell of Houston and Zane Shoppell of White Pigeon; a step-grandson, who lives with them, Jakob Seneca; a daughter, Valerie (Chuck) Davis; and two grandsons, Cowen and Carter of Napa, Calif.?
He was preceded in death by his father, Keny Shoppell.?
Per his wishes, there will be no services and cremation will take place.
?Elkhart Cremation Services has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Published in Sturgis Journal on Mar. 7, 2020