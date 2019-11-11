Home

Hohner Funeral Home
1004 Arnold St
Three Rivers, MI 49093
(269) 279-5282
Laura Hesher


1921 - 2019
Laura Hesher Obituary
Laura Hesher, age 98, Three Rivers, passed away Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019.

Laura was born April 12, 1921, in Paipot, Saskatchewan, Canada, a daughter of LeRoy and Acco (Church) Raymond. Laura lived in Canada as a young girl. She was a graduate of White Pigeon High School class of 1940.

On Oct. 16, 1940, she married Dale Wilson Hesher, who preceded her in death in 2005. She and Dale made their home in Three Rivers and later moved to Corey Lake. She worked for many years as a secretary for several organizations. In 1980, she retired to Venice, Fla., moving back to Three Rivers in 2003. She was a member of St. Peter's Evangelical Lutheran Church and Three Rivers American Legion. She enjoyed crocheting, sudoku and spending time with family.

She is survived by daughters Patricia Lemon of Three Rivers and Nancy (Jim) Summers of Constantine; grandchildren John Dettmar, Christine King, Gary (Christine) Hesher, Catherine Summers, Elizabeth Harwell, Thomas (Noel) Summers and Robert (Cindy) Lemon; 12 great-grandchildren; and 10 great-great-grandchildren.

In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents; a son, Franklin Hesher, in 1981; and a son-in-law, Clarence Lemon.

A service to commemorate Laura's life will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, April 13, 2020, at Hohner Funeral Home, 1004 Arnold St., Three Rivers. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service beginning at noon. Laura will be laid to rest next to Dale in Moorepark Cemetery.

Those wishing to make a lasting gift in Laura's name are invited to consider St. Peter's Evangelical Lutheran Church.
Published in Sturgis Journal on Nov. 12, 2019
